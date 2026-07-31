NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The Killearn Lakes Plantation HOA has restructured one of its committees to revisit a controversial proposal to raise annual dues, bringing concerned neighbors together with members from the initial rollout.

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Killearn Lakes HOA brings in new committee members to address dues hike controversy

During a meeting Thursday, the board added new members to its Neighborhood Improvement Committee.

The original proposal, which drew criticism in May over communication and reportedly mishandling of votes, suggested raising annual dues from $150 to $250 — and to $268 for lakefront homeowners.

According to letters from the association, the dues hike would help them cover increased prices for maintenance, an additional code enforcement employee and green space upkeep, while preparing for future costs.

Committee member Joan Raley said the group plans to take a close look at the budget before any new proposal moves forward.

"We are going to be looking at the budget thoroughly to see where we have to increase it for those needs we have to take care, and then there are some things we want. We used to have an Easter egg hunt. We used to have a fishing contest. Those have been eliminated," Raley said.

Interim HOA President Richard Massa says the committee's work could shape what a future dues increase proposal looks like — and who gets a say in it.

"What we're hoping for during this entire process is to have the committee take what they've already done, feedback from the community, right, that didn't have a chance to voice, get those ideas together, present it to the board, so then we can decide what the next rollout would be," Massa said.

Homeowner Stephen Schwager says he supports a rate hike but is still in favor of more transparency

"People don't often like paying more for what they are getting, but if they understand that if there's not a rate increase, services would have to be cut, and the HOA could justify that through, you know, validated numbers, then more people will feel comfortable with it, and it won't cause any controversy," Schwager said.

Other neighbors opposed to the increase, who declined to go on camera, said the new effort has not changed their opinion.

The committee is set to meet Aug. 20th.

Massa said the HOA's goal is to bring another due increase proposal back to the community — with new information — before its annual meeting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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