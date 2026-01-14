TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Keiser University Tallahassee Campus held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for its new Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program, which highlights hands-on and in-the-field learning.



The program takes 19 months to fully complete; 11 months learning in the classroom and eight months in the field.

The current cohort has eight students, and student leadership says they are ready to see them make a difference in the medical field.

Watch the video below to see what the program entails.

Keiser University Tallahassee campus unveils new sonography program

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A local college has unveiled its new program, focusing on sonography for students. Keiser University Tallahassee campus held their ribbon-cutting ceremony today at the new sonography lab that will be used in the new Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program.

With the three main focuses of the program being abdominal, gynecology, and vascular sonography, it will help monitor baby development during pregnancy and diagnose medical conditions, including vascular blockages, thyroid nodules, kidney stones, and many more.

The event brought together students, parents, campus leadership, and Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce. President of the University Maria Mead, says she is excited to see the program fulfill the need for sonographers across the Big Bend region.

“Well what we did as a campus community we did some strategic analysis and reached out to our community partners to determine what does the area need? What does Tallahassee really need the most? And we kept hearing back more than any other program, more than nursing, more than radiology, was the need for medical sonography in Tallahassee."

The program lasts 19 months, including 11 months of in-classroom learning and 8 months in the clinical field. The current cohort has 8 students who were able to jump right into the lab as soon as it was done, about a week ago.

“So we are very much just hitting the books right now, but they have walked us over to see the machines get used to our equipment. They’ve got great technology in here, so we just kind of been playing with it a little bit…I’m just really excited to be able to make a difference, I know the community is really in need," Kendra Linn, student in the Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program, said.

The program focuses on hands-on learning to best prepare students to become registered sonographers and land a job soon after graduation.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.