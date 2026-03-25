Keiser University celebrates nearly 50 years of education in Florida, helping combat a critical statewide nursing shortage with its degree programs.

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Keiser University marks nearly 50 years of career education while tackling Florida's nursing shortage

Keiser University is marking a major milestone after nearly 50 years of career-focused education, serving students across the state and beyond.

That sense of community is part of what has driven the university’s growth over the years.

"It's very humbling, and it brings back to that hometown feel. Feels like again, I'm part of their family," student Hailey Quick said.

Since opening its first campus in 1977, the school has expanded across Florida. ABC 27's Lentheus Chaney visited the local campus, which broke ground 34 years ago.

For many local students like Quick, that legacy is personal. Quick is a senior in the accelerated nursing program with just over 30 days left until completion. She decided to enter the healthcare field after an experience with a loved one.

"My grandma did hospice care in our home, and those nurses that came in they just they literally had like an angelic presence to them, and they made a big impact on me and my family and I wanted to be able to do that in our community," Quick said.

Her story reflects a larger need. Across the country, the demand for nurses is outpacing the supply. Here in Florida, the gap is even more pressing. The Florida Hospital Association warns the state could be short more than 59,000 nurses by 2035.

The university serves about 20,000 students and has become a major training ground for healthcare professionals, offering more than 100 degree programs, including IT and business.

Keiser University Vice Chancellor Belinda Keiser said about 90 percent of graduates stay in Florida, helping meet workforce needs across the state.

"Our biggest program in Tallahassee is either nursing or radiology technology, RT, and the reason is there’s nationwide shortages. There are statewide shortages, and so when you look at the population and the number of people moving to Florida, cause we’re the third largest state, there’s going to be, there already is a need, and there continues to be a critical need," Keiser said.

Keiser said the university also has a significant economic impact, contributing an estimated $6 billion annually to Florida’s economy.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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