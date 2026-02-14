Hundreds celebrate at Night to Shine Tallahassee, bringing joy to people with special needs

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Night to Shine Tallahassee brought joy to hundreds of neighbors with special needs. The guests were honored at Immanuel Baptist Church with a red carpet treatment and dancing.

The atmosphere at Immanuel Baptist Church was full of joy Friday as neighbors arrived on the red carpet for Night to Shine Tallahassee, where hundreds of special guests enjoyed an evening built entirely around them.

Each guest received the red carpet treatment Friday night, greeted with cheers, cameras, and applause.

Night to Shine, created by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is a worldwide celebration for people with special needs. It features dinner, dancing, music, VIP treatment, and more.

Inside, the room was full of lights, laughter, and nonstop dancing. More than 500 guests and volunteers shared the floor.

Every guest was paired with a volunteer buddy who stayed by their side throughout the evening.

Mother and daughter Patricia Singleton and Dr. Amber Jones-Williams have made volunteering as buddies at Night to Shine a family tradition.

"I would just encourage more people in the community to get involved with the event. It's very rewarding," they said.

But the special guests of all ages got the true spotlight. Many of them look forward to this night all year.

Brad and Ellen Eaton, the parents of 28-year-old Heather, who has Down syndrome, say events like this give her a sense of independence and community.

"She doesn't have to rely just on family to socialize. She's got friends and lots of activities. Tonight is just another great example of those things," the Eatons said.

"It just makes them feel like they're human. We all are human and deserve a good life," one attendee said.

Organizers say their goal was simple: make sure every guest feels seen, valued, and celebrated. They say that mission was accomplished because hundreds of neighbors stepped up.

