NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — For Mark Frost, healthy aging is about more than simply avoiding illness. He wants to stay healthy and physically capable enough to keep doing the things that matter to him, including being there for his family and his wife.

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Healthy aging: What older adults need to know

“I just want to be in a position not just health wise but physical wise as well to be able to move around and do what I can for them and for my wife, of course," Frost said.

Frost says he is making small changes to take a more active role in his health. That includes exercising, paying closer attention to what he eats and watching his sodium intake.

He says he has even changed the way he shops for food.

“I’m actually looking at nutritional values on labels now when I go to the grocery store, which I never used to do,” Frost says.

Cielo Rose, an internal medicine and lifestyle medicine physician at Capital Health Plan’s Nancy Van Vessem, M.D. Center for Healthy Aging, says those kinds of changes can make a difference as people get older.

She says healthy aging is about more than preventing disease. It is also about maintaining the ability to stay active, connected, and independent.

“The time to act is now. It's before we get healthy. We don't want to wait for an illness or an injury before we start to look at what things could we have prevented if we only took the steps needed now,” Rose said.

Rose says that can mean taking action before a problem becomes urgent, whether that is staying physically active, making changes to nutrition, or finding ways to remain socially connected.

Rose says another part of healthy aging is knowing what resources are available and how to access them.

“If you don't know that you need help, or if you don't know where to find the resources to get that help, then that can be a major gap.”

Capital Health Plan’s third annual Healthy Aging Open House will bring some of those resources together October 6th from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the Nancy Van Vessem, M.D. Center for Healthy Aging at Capital Health Plan’s Metropolitan Health Center.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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