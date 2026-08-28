NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — HCA Florida Capital Hospital will close its Level 2 neonatal intensive care unit on Nov. 1, the hospital confirmed.

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HCA Florida Capital Hospital to close its Level 2 NICU in November after 4 years of operation

The 10-bed unit has operated for 4 years. In a statement sent to ABC27, the hospital said the decision was driven by a decline in the number of newborns requiring specialized neonatal care.

"As the needs of our community evolve, we continually evaluate our services to ensure they support quality and safety. In recent years, fewer babies born at our hospital have required the specialized care our neonatal intensive care unit provides," the hospital said.

The hospital announced the NICU in April 2022 to provide better care for women and premature babies.

Labor and delivery services will not be affected by the closure and will remain open. The hospital said it will still be able to provide care to those needing emergency services. Families who require NICU services after the closure will be coordinated for safe transfers to facilities that offer those services.

The hospital also acknowledged the impact the closure will have on NICU staff.

"While some colleagues who directly support the NICU will be affected, we are working closely with them to identify opportunities within our hospital or other locations across our network," the hospital said.

Read the full statement from HCA Florida Capital Hospital:

“Since 1979, thousands of families have trusted HCA Florida Capital Hospital with their care, including the birth of their new babies. As the needs of our community evolve, we continually evaluate our services to ensure they support quality and safety. In recent years, fewer babies born at our hospital have required the specialized care our neonatal intensive care unit provides. Therefore, after careful consideration, HCA Florida Capital Hospital will discontinue its Level II NICU services effective Nov. 1, 2026. Importantly, our labor and delivery services remain open, and families can continue to have their babies at HCA Florida Capital Hospital. We will continue to be fully capable of taking care of all patients that arrive requiring emergency care – including an emergency delivery. Families who need NICU services will continue to have access to specialized neonatal support in the community, and our teams will help coordinate a safe transfer and smooth transition when needed. We recognize changes involving newborn care are especially meaningful to families, and our teams remain committed to supporting mothers and babies with high-quality care before, during and after delivery. While some colleagues who directly support the NICU will be affected, we are working closely with them to identify opportunities within our hospital or other locations across our network.” HCA Florida Capital Hospital

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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