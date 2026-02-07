HAPPENING TODAY: New veterinary hospital opening in Northeast Tallahassee

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tallahassee is welcoming a new addition to its animal care community with the opening of a brand new private veterinary hospital located inside the PetSmart at Capital Circle NE.

Community members are invited to attend the grand opening celebration on February 7th, from 12:00-2:00 p.m., which will include a large adoption event in the parking lot and a wild animal petting zoo sponsored by North Florida Wildlife Center.

PetSmart Veterinary Services is taking over a long-abandoned Banfield space and transforming it into one of the only veterinary practices in Tallahassee dedicated to exotic, wildlife, and specialty animal care.

This new facility expands local access to advanced veterinary services for animals that often require highly specialized treatment.

The practice will offer care for a wide range of services, including exotic bird health and farm animal health.

For more details on services, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.