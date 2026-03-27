NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Second-grade students in Mrs. Self's class at Gilchrist Elementary School are putting their view of the spring season into works of art.

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Gilchrist Elementary students welcome the Spring season through artwork

With spring in full swing, Meteorologist Jillian Preite visited Mrs. Selfe's class to ask the students to draw what the season looks like and share what they like to do.

"I tried to make like a tree house where I can like stay in and play my Switch," Sawyer said.

"I drew birds, to the best of my ability, and some clouds, and then I did the sun and the sky, and I did some grass and some flowers, and then I did a rainbow," Morgan Louise said.

"There's a rainbow and clouds, there's coconut trees, and there's half moon, half sun," Jameson said.

"I draw like a tree with petals falling, and I draw like the sidewalk and me and like a bench in the sun," Kensley said.

When asked what they like to do in the spring, the young artists shared a variety of activities.

"Well, I really, I like to garden and really pay attention to stuff like the clouds, and I like to look around at nature and I go on a lot of walks," Morgan Louise said.

"I like to ride my skateboard down like my drive through," Jameson said.

"I like to play in the rain and like to play with my friends," Kensley said.

"Stay home and like play video games. Sometimes I like jumping in the pool," Sawyer.

Although the forecasts may change, these young artists are bringing a lot of color and a little imagination to every part of spring.

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