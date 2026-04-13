NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — George Clinton and his family are keeping the Parliament Funkadelic legacy alive with the inaugural P-Funk Festival in Northeast Tallahassee.

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George Clinton builds on his Parliament Funkadelic legacy with the inaugural P-Funk Festival in Tallahassee

George Clinton, the creative force behind Parliament Funkadelic, is continuing to build his legacy at 85 years old this summer with the inaugural P-Funk Festival in Northeast Tallahassee.

The festival debuted Saturday at Phipps Farm, featuring 10 bands headlined by George and Parliament Funkadelic. The Amos P. Godby High School Marching Band also performed.

George's granddaughter, Shonda Clinton, organized the event to help lead the next chapter of the family's musical heritage. She plans to bring the event back to Tallahassee for many years to come to share her grandfather's legacy with future generations.

"Us as the family are trying to keep the legacy alive with the festival and different things that we are bringing together from generational wealth that he’s given to us that we want to continue down the line, and I just heard George, but all of the P Funk band members," Shonda said.

George has called Tallahassee home since the 1990s, helping turn it into a quiet hub for a global legacy of funk, Afrofuturism, and Black musical innovation. His legacy is being passed down through generations, with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren growing up inside the music and learning it from the source.

George’s home art studio is surrounded by bold, colorful pieces. Each one felt like an extension of the P-Funk sound that made him a legend. His visual art and the clothes he wears mirror his music, psychedelic, layered, and unapologetically original, an evolution of the brand he built over more than half a century.

"We made funk a necessity during the 70s, that you was hooked on it until when we stopped doing it, you started having samples of it in the next generation of hip-hop, they had samples of it. It was dope so that we’re able to hang around with whatever new generation come in because we participate in funk and funk is in anything that make you shake your booty, we gonna be a part of it," George said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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