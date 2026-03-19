NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Bobby Bowden Legacy Auction ended Wednesday with a Florida State University alumnus purchasing the legendary football coach's longtime home.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Florida State University alumnus purchases Bobby Bowden's longtime home in the massive legacy auction

Reagan Hobbs ’95, owner of The Golf Club at Summerbrooke, placed the highest bid for the Killearn Estates home.

The property, where Bowden stayed since 1976, sold for a total of $737,000 in the auction.

"I didn't think I was going to get it. I was just, you know, having some fun and bidding on it like I do on other real estate transactions I do, but it just so happened, you know, I blinked my eyes, next thing I know it says you won," Hobbs said.

Hobbs said he wanted to ensure the home stayed within the FSU community.

"I really wanted to keep it in the family, the FSU family,” he said.

“My family believes in Garnet and gold, so I just had this weird premonition it could be someone from another state or a rival team buying the house, and I wanted to, you know, secure it.”

Wiregrass Auction Group CEO and President Mark Manley says the Thomasville company hosted the auction of more than 2,500 items.

Top items included Bowden’s Orange Bowl rings, which sold for $20,000; his desk and chair, which sold for $21,000; the Sears Trophy, which sold for $14,000; and a flight helmet from Bowden’s flight with the Blue Angels, which sold for $9,250.

"The respect that people have for Coach Bowden, it was said at one point that this could be the largest auction of coaches' memorabilia that there ever has been, and I truly believe that it is," Manley said.

All the money from the auction will go to the Bowden family.

Ginger Madden, Bowden’s youngest daughter, says her family is happy to share a piece of their dad’s life with the community.

“Let me assure everyone, the family has three times as much stuff as you have seen auctioned off in the legacy auction,” Madden said.

“Of course, you have to remember, we lived this life with my father. We lived all of these years, and so we've got tons of memorabilia just stored right here between our ears, but we came together, spent some time together at the house. We went through photographs, memorabilia, personal items, and all of us took everything that we wanted to take.”

As for the future of the property, Hobbs is still figuring out his plans while his real estate contract is finalized.

"That's the number one question everybody's asking me is what are you going to do with the house, you know, and honestly I have no idea," Hobbs said.

“Mr. Hobbs, if you're listening, I promise you, you will not be disappointed. It is a wonderful, wonderful place, whether you live there or turn it into an event venue or whatever you do with it, you will not be sorry to own 2813 Shamrock North, the home of coach Bobby Bowden,” Madden said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.