Bobby Bowden Legacy Auction gives FSU fans a chance to own a piece of Seminoles history

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Florida State University football fans in Tallahassee now have the opportunity to own a piece of history through the Bowden Legacy Auction where more than 1,550 items belonging to legendary coach Bobby Bowden are up for bid.

Bowden, a towering figure in Tallahassee, led FSU through 12 ACC Championship titles and two national championship titles during his tenure with the Seminoles.

The Wiregrass Auction Group, based in Thomasville, is handling the auction.

Items available include ACC championship rings, FSU statuettes, game film, books, pictures, clothing, playbooks, furniture and even the Bowden family home.

Wiregrass Auction Group CEO Mark Manley said some of the items had been untouched for years before his team got involved.

"Some of the items that were in storage, we were the first people to touch those items in over 15 years," Manley said. “To get it in the condition that you see it is today, we've been working here since about mid-November.”

Since the auction launched Tuesday, Manley said it has drawn more than 8,500 bids.

All bids started at $10.

“The first item that was bid on was one of Coach Bowden's Bibles that he had made a lot of notes in. The second item that was bid on was an Orange Bowl ring,” he said.

“Just even beyond just the football memorabilia, what items kind of give us a glimpse into Bobby Bowden, not only as a coach, but also as the man, the father, and also the husband?” ABC 27’s Brieanna Smith asked.

"Coach Bowden lived by faith, family, and football, and one of the things that's so obvious throughout this house is their faith," Manley said. "A lot of people have told us that when coach retired that all this memorabilia was just stuff to him. It was not what he was measuring his life by."

For super fans Don Pumphrey and Jennifer Shirah, the auction is about more than acquiring memorabilia — it's a connection to a coach who shaped their community.

"I remember when Bobby Bowden first came to town and changed this entire community and put Tallahassee on the map for something very positive and good, and as a young person who was in junior high and the, in high school, he affected the whole community," Pumphrey said. “I’m a huge fan.”

Shirah echoed that sentiment.

"He just is quintessential when you think Florida State football, you can't help but think of Bobby Bowden. He was here for so long," Shirah said.“His first year was the year I was born, so he was all I knew.”

Both fans said they are hoping to walk away with something meaningful.

"I hope I bid and get something that I can put up as Bobby Bowden material, but anything he touched, I'm down for," Pumphrey said.

Shirah said she plans to take advantage of the opportunity to view the estate in person before placing her bids.

"You can actually schedule an appointment to walk through the house to kind of see just to see if there's anything that's within my budget," Shirah said.

Bidding is available online.

Those who want to view the estate in person can schedule an appointment for this Friday or March 16 between 1:00 and 7:00 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

