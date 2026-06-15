NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Finding a summer camp just got easier for parents in South Georgia and North Florida.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

First Commerce Credit Union launches free summer camp database for South Georgia and North Florida families

First Commerce Credit Union launched Camp Connector, a free database designed to help families search for summer camps and break down barriers to participation.

Vicky Bruns knows firsthand how difficult the search can be.

"By the time we started looking for programs, a lot of the programs that we wanted to get our son into were already booked up," Bruns said.

Research from Afterschool Alliance shows the top barriers to summer program participation are affordability, transportation, and a lack of information on available programs.

Camp Connector allows parents to search for summer camps while filtering by location, camp type, time range and price range.

Doug Luciani, the director of growth and innovation at First Commerce Credit Union, says the tool was built with parents in mind.

"There are a lot of great memories for kids when it comes to summer camps, but we know, for mom and dad, it presents a little bit of a challenge, and so how can we help maybe alleviate that?" Luciani said.

Since launching in April, Luciani says the site has tracked thousands of visitors, including Bruns who was able to find a camp through the database.

"That has been really helpful for us instead of having to piece together multiple summer camp puzzle pieces," Bruns said.

Luciani says there is also an opportunity to use the platform year-round, helping parents find childcare during spring, fall, and winter breaks.

“I think one of the biggest things that we are hearing is that, ‘Oh finally, there's somebody who listened, finally somebody came with a solution that helps me tackle this,’” Luciani said.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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