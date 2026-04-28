Exterior cleaning business founded by FSU student boosting local home values

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — A 20-year-old Florida State University student launched SHIPSHAPE Exteriors to help Tallahassee homeowners maintain their properties and boost neighborhood appeal.

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FSU student business helps protect home value

Some homeowners struggle to keep up with maintenance and find reliable help.

FSU student Nolan McCrory saw this as an opportunity to step in and assist property owners in the community he currently calls home.

SHIPSHAPE Exteriors is an exterior cleaning business aimed at helping homeowners protect and maintain their investments. McCrory brought it to Tallahassee when he realized there was a gap in home care services.

"When they're selling their houses, it kind of just improves the value of their property. When they're trying to sell it, you know, it increases curb appeal. And honestly, just having people come out see their freshly clean home and just be absolutely amazed. I've had people tell me it looks like a brand new house. They've never seen it look this good, you know. And it's just awesome seeing seeing the benefit it has on people," McCrory said.

Bobbi Shapiro has lived in her home for more than 30 years and decided to use the local business.

"I live in an area that has very high standards as far as our upkeep of our homes and our yards," Shapiro said.

Before finding McCrory, Shapiro faced challenges finding reliable housekeeping and maintenance help.

"Yes, I really did, and it was hard to find people," Shapiro said.

Fixing small things around the house, like pressure washing sidewalks and cleaning windows, can go a long way in boosting a home's value.

When small tasks are ignored, they can quickly turn into bigger, more expensive problems that impact the long-term value of the home.

Experts like Tallahassee Board of Realtors CEO Steven Louchheim say simple improvements often deliver some of the biggest returns for homeowners.

"Yeah, some of the least expensive items to do give you the biggest return for the price of the item. So as mentioned, mulching flowers, pressure washing the sidewalks, the house, the roof, those are relatively inexpensive and can offer two to three times the cost that you're that you're putting into it," Louchheim said.

For Shapiro, maintaining her home is also about the surrounding community.

"This is one beautiful city, and when a neighbor keeps up their home, that affects the way that my investment goes too. So yes, it's important for everybody," Shapiro said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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