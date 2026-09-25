NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Experience Asia festival returns to Tallahassee this weekend with vendors, performances and cultural traditions

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Experience Asia festival returns to Tallahassee with 100-plus vendors and cultural performances

The Experience Asia festival returns to Tallahassee this Saturday, bringing together more than 100 vendors, cultural performers and community members for a free, one-day event.

The Asian Coalition of Tallahassee organizes the festival each year to highlight Asian and Asian Pacific communities. The event features cultural performances and demonstrations that give visitors a look at different traditions, along with food, arts, crafts, clothing and jewelry available for purchase.

Aileen Ray, president of the Asian Coalition, said attendance has grown significantly in recent years.

"One time we had visitors that was 7,000 to 8,000 and then last year it went to 11,000 because everytime a police officer counted they would show us and I said okay this is perfect we are getting bigger."

For vendors, the festival provides an opportunity to put their products and cultural traditions in front of people from across the area.

Experience Asia is free to attend and will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Tom Brown Park in northeast Tallahassee.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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