NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Intensifying drought conditions across the Big Bend are creating severe challenges for local farmers and nurseries.

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Big Bend drought impacts local farmers and nurseries access to supply

A lack of rain is creating real challenges across Tallahassee for local nurseries and farmers. At Esposito's Garden Center, delays in plant availability are making it difficult to keep shelves stocked.

"So a lot of the things that's been going on with the drought that that we've been going through, we've been having a hard time finding plants that are ready for dispensing. Unfortunately, whenever plants go through a drought, their roots get affected. They dry out," Amanda McCarthy, Esposito Garden Center Vetting Associate, said.

As growers struggle with dry conditions without consistent water, plants cannot grow at the same rate, slowing down everything from garden vegetables to fruit trees.

This impact hits farmers directly, reducing how much they are able to harvest and sell.

When farmers produce less, the effects quickly spread across the community.

"It will actually make fruit trees, their blooms will fall sooner, and the fruit will not fully mature. So that affects the community. If we have people who are like in the citrus community, who are citrus distributors, they're not able to get the citrus out as quick enough, because the plants aren't growing at the same rate due to the drought," McCarthy said.

Residents trying to grow plants at home are being forced to adapt, using more water and putting in extra effort just to keep plants alive.

"So some of the biggest tips that you can do, especially when planting, you can amend your beds with something that's going to help retain that water. You're going to have to check even the plants that are already established check in. And if you know, we haven't gotten rain in days; instead of only watering, you know, twice a week, you're going to want to turn that water up," McCarthy said.

With the ground severely dry, the drought is creating a fire risk across the region. County Commissioner Christian Caban put a countywide burn ban in place to protect lives, property, and local resources.

The ban prohibits campfires, brush fires, and recreational fires. Residents who need to burn can still apply for a state-issued permit through the Florida Forest Service.

"Folks in our rural communities, you know, you know they may want to have campfires or debris fire, you know, when they're cleaning the yard or with, you know, tree lands, etc. And so we're just asking everyone to cooperate right now. I know that this can be a little bit inconvenient as the drought continues," Caban said.

The burn ban will end Friday, April 3.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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