NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — For those wanting to support small businesses this holiday season, Bannerman Crossings is giving shoppers a chance to shop local as its holiday outdoor market returns this year to bring shoppers and local vendors together.

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Bannerman Crossings holiday outdoor market invites shoppers to support local small businesses this season

The holiday edition of Sun Day Farmers + Makers Market is back for a third season. Bannerman Crossing's weekend open-air market, designed to support small business, is getting festive while continuing its mission to highlight small businesses and local artisans across the Big Bend.

The holiday edition is focused on gift shopping, and the event will feature live music from three local artists, along with beverages and food.

Pelican Oyster Company’s "shuck truck" is also coming, serving oysters and caviar, and shoppers can find a custom hat maker among the vendors.

The event is an opportunity to shop with more than 50 vendors, most of whom will be out of Mayo, Wakulla County, St. Marks, Thomasville and Tallahassee.

Organizers are describing the holiday edition as the biggest market of the year and say they generally see more than 1,000 people in the area from start to finish.

The market is on Sunday, Nov. 29, and will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bannerman Crossing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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