NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Amazon is taking package delivery to new heights — literally. The company's drone delivery service is making its debut in Tallahassee, and neighbors have mixed feelings about the new technology.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Amazon Prime Air drone deliveries coming to Tallahassee as neighbors weigh in

Amazon is introducing Prime Air, which will use drones to make deliveries. The drones won't go very far, only making deliveries from the company's fulfillment center on Mahan Drive and traveling up to 7.5 miles away from the warehouse. The service begins in mid-November.

As drones become part of everyday life, the question now is whether neighborhoods are ready for this type of addition.

Neighbors have started reaching out to city officials regarding their concerns with the drones. City officials released a statement saying that Florida law limits how much control local governments have over drone operations. This means the city of Tallahassee generally can't ban Amazon's drone delivery service, but it can still enforce certain local laws if a drone is used illegally.

Neighbors are having mixed reactions about the drone delivery service coming to the area. David Poole says he's a big fan of technology and is excited about drone deliveries coming to the city, but he wants to make sure the drones can safely fly over people's homes.

"I'm very excited about new technology, but very Leary about how well this has been tested. I've seen reports from other communities that had described things that they had concerns about or have concerns about, but I'm not sure I don't live in those communities. SO, until it's tested and I see how it works, I'll sort of hold my vote out for whether it's bad or good," Poole said.

When it comes to noise, Josh Brundage, the senior manager of commercial operations for Prime Air, told me the drones can be heard in the 30-second window when they are dropping the package to the ground.

"Maybe a vacuum cleaner in the next room, or a lawn mower outside, but you do have that short period when it is closer to the ground," Brundage said.

Brundage also tells me that the drones are regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration, which regulates all other commercial air carriers.

Neighbors tell me that they are looking forward to the convenience of the drone delivery service.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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