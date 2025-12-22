16 Blueprint projects to be under construction in 2026 — see how NE Tallahassee projects advanced this year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As 2025 comes to a close, Blueprint IA is making progress on its current projects in northeast Tallahassee and is looking forward to a busy 2026, as 16 projects will be under construction in 2026.



These projects are currently under construction in the northeast: Market District Placemaking, Northeast Park, Northeast Gateway, and Bannerman Road.

The agency expects no road closures or other impacts in 2026 as more projects are constructed.

Watch the video below to hear what crews specifically have worked on this year.

