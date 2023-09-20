KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: FAMU announces enhanced tailgating plan

Leaders at Florida A&M University have announced plans for game day celebrations ahead of the next football game.

The change in plans is designed to improve traffic flow.

Tailgating is still permitted at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

NEWS RELEASE:

To ensure smoother traffic flow, a new road has been added within the Bragg Memorial Stadium parking lot. While this change has improved overall accessibility, it has led to the elimination of a portion of the grassy area that was traditionally used for tailgating.

Tailgating is still permitted at Bragg Memorial Stadium; however, it will now be confined to the designated parking areas that have been paid for. No tailgating is allowed in any parking garage or campus roadway. In parking lots, tailgating shall be confined to assigned parking spaces and shall not impede traffic flow or parking spaces for other vehicles. The cooperation of fans in adhering to these designated spaces will greatly aid the University in providing a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone.

To help ensure an exceptional game day experience for fans and supporters, Florida A&M University has designated the Paddyfote Lawn for additional tailgating.

For this weekend only, the section directly across from the Student Services Center, on Wahnish Way, is reserved for family and friends; the central area is reserved for Rattler tailgaters, while the most southerly area is reserved for Alabama State University (ASU) tailgaters. The 20-foot by 20-foot spaces will be marked and numbered. Tailgaters on the Paddyfote Lawn will be provided a space number and are expected to park in their designated space.

Reservations will open at noon, today, Wednesday, Sept. 20, and will continue through 5 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 21 or whenever capacity is reached. As a courtesy, fees are waived for the ASU game only. Spaces are allotted on a first-come, first-served basis. To reserve tailgating space, visit https://my.famu.edu/event/fbtailgate2023 [linkprotect.cudasvc.com] .

Information related to the remaining two home games will be provided at a later date.

Charcoal grills are prohibited. No food, souvenir or clothing vendors are allowed in these designated areas. Set up/drop off is noon to 8 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 22 and 6 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 23, ahead of pre-game street closures.

Tailgaters are expected to collect and bag their trash before they leave. The University will provide trash containers and portable toilets for the convenience of fans. Individual porta potties are prohibited.