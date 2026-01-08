Protest & vigil at Florida State Capitol after deadly ICE confrontation in MN

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A deadly confrontation involving ICE agents in Minnesota has sparked protests and vigils across the country, including in Tallahassee.



Authorities say Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis this week.

The Department of Homeland Security says the agent's actions were justified since Good was trying to hit agents with her vehicle. Witnesses dispute that claim, arguing Good was trying to drive away from the agents.

Watch the video to hear why organizers say this confrontation matters for communities closer to home.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT (5 p.m.):

In just a couple of hours, Tallahassee neighbors will gather here at the state capitol for a protest and vigil following the death of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis.

I'm Lentheus Chaney live in Downtown Tallahassee.

I spoke with organizers earlier about why they say this moment matters locally.

In the days since Good's death, protests and street blockades have continued in Minneapolis, with community members calling for answers and accountability.

Good is being remembered across multiple states by family, friends, and advocates who describe her as a mother, an artist, and a voice in her community.

Her death has sparked a broader conversation about federal immigration enforcement and use of force.

Here in Tallahassee, the Tallahassee Immigrant Rights Alliance says the vigil and protest at the Capitol is intended to honor Good's life and stand in solidarity with communities affected by immigration enforcement.

“I was immediately jolted into action, thinking, 'What can we do about this? How can we support?' It's horrible, trying to imagine what her family must be going through. It's just made me incredibly angry, incredibly sad that this is this is where we're at,” Joelle Nunez with Tallahassee Immigrant Rights Alliance said.

Joelle Nunez is the organization's president. He says the event will be peaceful and open to the public, with a focus on remembrance, community support, and calls for transparency as the investigation continues.

“After tonight's vigil, what do you want people here in Tallahassee to walk away knowing or feeling?”

“I'd like the people of Tallahassee to take whatever feelings they have about what went on in Minneapolis and carry it forward into how they interact with their own community. Our city commission still has this agreement in place with ICE that allows police officers to act as immigration enforcement. We still have an environment that would make it very possible for something like that to happen in Florida and maybe even in Tallahassee,” Nunez said.

​

The protest and candlelight vigil is scheduled to start at 7:00 here at the Florida State Capitol.

Live in Downtown Tallahassee, I'm Lentheus Chaney, ABC 27.

