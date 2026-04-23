Midday Update: Wildfires impact South GA, Proposed Tallahassee Buc-ee's completes technical review, and more

Thursday, April 23rd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Thursday forecast.

1) Clinch, Echols County wildfires prompt mandatory evacuations, state of emergency across 91 local counties. So far, the fires have burned thousands of acres, destroyed homes, and forced residents to evacuate. Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for 91 Georgia counties on Wednesday, directing the Georgia Forestry Commission and other state agencies to mobilize all necessary resources.

Clinch, Echols County wildfires prompt mandatory evacuations and State of Emergency across 91 local counties

2) South Georgia farmers face growing wildfire threat as drought worsens. Nearly 98% of Georgia is experiencing moderate to exceptional drought conditions. The dryness has fueled a sharp rise in wildfires, pushing the number of fires above the five-year average this month.

South Georgia farmers face growing wildfire threat as drought worsens

3) Tallahassee city staff complete first technical review meeting for proposed Buc-ee's location. The first of two application review meetings for a proposed Buc-ee's near Northwest Capital Circle and I-10 is complete. City staff spent hours reviewing plans and identifying what still needs to be addressed for the 30-acre site. City leaders say the project area is part of a planned unit development that has been on the books for years due to Tallahassee's growth.

Tallahassee city staff completes the first technical review meeting for a proposed Buc-ee's location

4) Wakulla High School student overcomes injury to compete in local Special Olympics. Wakulla High School student Ethan Larson is competing in the Wakulla County Special Olympics, refusing to let the lingering effects of a traumatic brain injury stop him from playing the sports he loves.

Wakulla High School student overcomes traumatic brain injury to compete in the local Special Olympics

5) Florida redistricting effort draws new pressure after Virginia vote. After Virginia voters approved a mid-decade redraw that could help Democrats in the U.S. House, increasing pressure on Florida Republicans to move forward with a map of their own.

Florida redistricting fight draws new pressure after Virginia vote, as Democrats warn of political blowback

6) Thursday forecast: We'll get into the mid-80s today. There can be an isolated shower or two heading into the evening hours. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Showers Chances Going Up

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