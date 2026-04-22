Clinch, Echols County wildfires prompt mandatory evacuations, state of emergency across 91 local counties

Wildfires spreading across South Georgia have prompted a State of Emergency, mandatory evacuations in Clinch and Echols counties, and a region-wide burn ban as crews battle extreme fire conditions.

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Clinch, Echols County wildfires prompt mandatory evacuations and State of Emergency across 91 local counties

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for 91 Georgia counties on Wednesday, directing the Georgia Forestry Commission and other state agencies to mobilize all necessary resources. The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days. A burn ban was also issued for all of South Georgia.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency issued a mandatory evacuation for the Fruitland area of Echols County at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Residents living on Joe’s Lane, Worth Lane, 4th Lane, and Register Road have been asked to leave immediately. Authorities urge residents to take essentials, pets, and medication, and to follow the routes and instructions of officials.

At this point, the Pineland Road Fire in Clinch County has burned 16,516 acres and is 10% contained. The Georgia Forestry Commission reported extreme fire behavior, including wind-driven runs, spotting, and group torching. The fire is threatening 64 homes, 37 minor structures, commercial timber resources, hunting camps, and bee operations. Over 50 homes have been destroyed by wildfires in neighboring areas.

The American Red Cross helped organize a shelter for evacuees at Venture of Faith Camp, located at 1309 GA Highway 135 South in Lake Park. The facility is prepared to house 350 people. Pets are welcome but will be housed separately.

"The air quality was just very bad here at the camp. Ash coming down, smoke in the air," camp director Daniel Austin said. "We’re just looking honestly in any way we can to be of help and give anybody the word of Jesus."

"What you want to do is monitor your FEMA websites, your local news websites, and of course download the Red Cross app. And we'll let you know any shelters that are available and your EMAs will also let you know of any evacuations in place," Genevive Chavez with the American Red Cross said.

Lowndes County has no active wildfire threat or evacuation orders as of Wednesday afternoon, but emergency management officials are monitoring the situation. Smoke and ash from surrounding counties are impacting the area, reducing visibility and creating potential health concerns, especially for those with respiratory conditions.

A restriction on all outdoor residential burning remains in effect in unincorporated Lowndes County until further notice. Citations will be issued for violations without warning. Officials advise residents to stay indoors when smoke is heavy, keep windows and doors closed, use air conditioning on recirculate, and wear an N95 mask if outdoors for extended periods.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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