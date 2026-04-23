First To Know Weather - Rain Chances Increase

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — We are starting off similar to yesterday in the mid 50s to low 60s. A few low 50s could dot the area, so keep those jackets on standby. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day, with more clouds in the afternoon.

Temperatures climb into the low 80s this midday, and will continue to climb into the mid 80s by the late afternoon. Much like yesterday there can be an isolated shower or two heading into the evening. These will have to fight a drier lower atmosphere, so some areas could be worse than others.

A small moisture increase is fighting back against the dryness. This can lead to possible scattered showers over the weekend along a shortwave associated with a cold front. If these showers do end up firing off, they will likely be in the evening, so morning and afternoon plans should be safe. If you have outdoor plans in the evening, have a plan B but don't cancel those plan A's just yet.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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