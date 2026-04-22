Wakulla High School student overcomes injury to compete in local Special Olympics

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — Wakulla High School student Ethan Larson is competing in the Wakulla County Special Olympics, refusing to let the lingering effects of a traumatic brain injury stop him from playing the sports he loves.

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Wakulla High School student overcomes traumatic brain injury to compete in the local Special Olympics

Ethan suffered a traumatic brain injury at age 2 that left him in a coma for six weeks. His grandmother and adoptive mother, Joanne Larson, says doctors were not sure he would survive the incident, let alone walk or talk again.

Before the injury, Ethan was almost fully potty trained, talking, and running around constantly. Afterward, he relied on a feeding tube, lost his ability to walk and talk, and was unable to move his left arm.

Today, he still lives with seizures and limited mobility in his left hand, but he continues to make significant strides. Joanne calls him "God's miracle" for his progress.

"Just simple things, like dressing himself that he wanted to do, took a while for him to learn to do it. If you ever tried to button your shirt with just one hand or zip up something with one hand, it's a struggle. He struggled to feed himself. He didn't like you to feed him, but he struggled to feed himself. He struggled to walk around," Joanne Larson said.

Ethan played regular basketball around age 5, but due to the risk of further injury, he transitioned to the Special Olympics.

Hundreds of students and volunteers gathered at Wakulla High School for the Wakulla County Special Olympics, where Ethan competed and even showed up Neighborhood Reporter Serena Davanzo in tic-tac-toe.

"I remember, I had physical therapy for it. Turns out they put me in a cast with my left arm like a splint, and ever since that, my left hand wasn't able to move that much, but now I am improving on it," Ethan Larson said.

Participating in the Wakulla County Special Olympics has helped him build confidence and expand his horizons.

"It grew more confidence in me to where I am now. It helped me get a job. Helped me have enough confidence to encourage myself that I could do this, and it got me to working at Publix now," Ethan said.

Both Ethan and Joanne believe anyone can achieve their goals if they put their mind to it, regardless of a disability.

"Whatever you feel like you can't do, always try to improve and do your best, and you'll get there one day," Ethan Larson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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