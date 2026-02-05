Midday Update: Water returns to mobile home park after 5-Day outage, New details in Ian Rogers case, and more

Thursday, February 5th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Water service restored to Leon County mobile home park after 5-day outage. Management at Florida Sun Estates Two says the outage was caused by frozen pipes during a cold snap. The county threatened $500 daily fines if issues persist.

Water service restored to Leon County mobile home park after 5-day outage

2) Property tax reform bills advance as homeowners weigh options. HJR 203 would increase non-school tax exemptions by $100,000 each year for the next 10 years. By 2037, the goal is for homestead properties to be completely exempt from all non-school property taxes.

Property tax reform bills advance as homeowners weigh options

3) NEW DETAILS: Satellite images show a white truck in area where Ian Rogers truck was found. Newly obtained satellite imagery shows a white truck in the area where missing Wakulla County man Ian Rogers' work vehicle was discovered, dating back to as early as October 2024 — just weeks after he disappeared.

NEW DETAILS: Satellite images show a white truck in area where Ian Rogers truck was found

4) Lawmakers clash over $573M price tag of Florida’s immigration crackdown. Florida lawmakers are getting their most detailed look yet at the cost of the state’s aggressive immigration crackdown, and the price tag is steep. A newly released report from Florida Emergency Management shows the state has spent more than $573 million since 2023, largely under emergency orders issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Lawmakers clash over $573M price tag of Florida’s immigration crackdown

5) Thursday Forecast: There is no arctic blast coming, but we do still have highs today in the low 50s, and overnight lows tonight in the upper 20s and low 30s. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - A short cool down (2-5-2026)

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.