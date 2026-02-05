Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
First To Know Weather

Actions

First To Know Weather - Short Cool Down Followed By Warmth (2-5-2026)

The front yesterday brought rain but today it brings colder air
Today
Abc 27
Today
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Temperatures are going down through today, but we drop drop nearly as much as the last few drops. This morning we will start in the low to mid 40s, creeping into the upper 30s for some. Jackets are recommended.

There is no arctic blast coming, but we do still have highs today in the low 50s, and overnight lows tonight in the upper 20s and low 30s. Skies will be starting off cloudy, but we clear up through the afternoon.

Clear skies and sunshine last through the weekend. In fact this will likely be the nicest weekend we've had in a long time. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s to low 70s, with calm winds, and sun all day long. Perfect for a Superbowl BBQ.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood