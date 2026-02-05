First To Know Weather - Short Cool Down Followed By Warmth (2-5-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Temperatures are going down through today, but we drop drop nearly as much as the last few drops. This morning we will start in the low to mid 40s, creeping into the upper 30s for some. Jackets are recommended.

There is no arctic blast coming, but we do still have highs today in the low 50s, and overnight lows tonight in the upper 20s and low 30s. Skies will be starting off cloudy, but we clear up through the afternoon.

Clear skies and sunshine last through the weekend. In fact this will likely be the nicest weekend we've had in a long time. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s to low 70s, with calm winds, and sun all day long. Perfect for a Superbowl BBQ.

