Midday Update: Wakulla Co. Commissioners ban data centers, neighbors assist man after power outage & more

Wednesday, June 7th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Tuesday forecast.

1) Wakulla Co. Commission unanimously votes to ban data centers. After hearing concerns about water consumption, effects on local waterways, and noise, every Wakulla County commissioners voted to ban data centers during a Monday night meeting.

Wakulla County Commission unanimously bans data centers amid community concerns

2) South Tallahassee community rallies to restore senior's power. After a damaged power pole left a 65-year-old South Tallahassee man without electricity, neighbors, volunteers, and a city commissioner stepped in to help.

LENTHEUS CHANEY Community rally to help retiree

3) Leon County devising budget strategy ahead of Tuesday workshop. Leon County staff are considering multiple cost-saving strategies as they discuss their budget. They're preparing for potential property tax cuts, which voters could pass this November and could cost the county tens of millions of dollars in just two years.

Leon County devising budget strategy ahead of Tuesday workshop

4) Turner Center for the Arts opens new exhibits. The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts has opened its newest round of exhibits. It features work from local, regional, and nationally-recognized artists. Their work will be on display through July 29.

Turner Center for the Arts opens new exhibits featuring Georgia State Parks and local photography

5) Tuesday forecast: We're in a marginal risk for severe weather today. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Strong storms today (6-16-2026)

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.