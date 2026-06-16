LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts has opened its newest round of exhibits, featuring work from local, regional, and nationally recognized artists through July 29.

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Turner Center for the Arts opens new exhibits featuring Georgia State Parks and local photography

South Georgia native Preston King's latest collection highlights nine Georgia State Parks through nearly 40 pastel paintings. King spent more than a year traveling, painting, and documenting the parks — sometimes creating artwork on-site and other times using photographs captured during his visits.

"I think our state parks are terribly underutilized and under appreciated. We have an awful lot to offer right here in Georgia, and people don't know about it."

King said the project combines his love of art with his appreciation for Georgia's natural beauty.

"I'm a colorist, and what you'll see in here today is a lot of color. Some of them were done in the fall, but the summertime pieces really let me push the color and bring those landscapes to life."

Alongside King's exhibit, visitors can also explore nationally recognized mosaic work by Julie Mazzoni, abstract fiber art from Cat Babbie, and one of the Turner Center's most popular annual traditions — the People's Choice Photo Contest.

"It's such a fun, unique show. You've got your traditional fine art, some really fun fiber arts, and then some mind-blowing mosaics. It's really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see work like this all together."

The People's Choice exhibit will remain open for public voting through July 10, with winners announced later this summer. All exhibits remain on display through July 29.

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