DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — Leon County staff are considering multiple cost-saving strategies ahead of a budget workshop Tuesday, as they brace for the potential impact of a state homestead exemption that could significantly reduce county revenue.

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Leon County devising budget strategy ahead of Tuesday workshop

The county's current budget plan totals nearly $421 million, up almost 5% from last year. However, a major focus this year is a potential homestead exemption for property taxes passed by the state earlier this year. County officials say the cuts would cost them $71 million over two years if the exemption takes effect.

County Administrator Vince Long said the stakes are high.

"If passed, and fully implemented, may result in a historic change in the very role and function of county government and that's the intent," Long said.

Homeowner, David West, said he supports lower taxes and greater fiscal responsibility.

"The removal of money from the coffers of the county and the coffers of the city will have a remarkable effect because they will have to be doing things more efficiently," West said.

Tuesday's agenda includes several proposals to reduce costs:

A hiring freeze for all non-essential personnel

A freeze on all non-essential travel and training

A buyout incentive for employees interested in resigning or retiring

County staff say the buyout program could help prevent involuntary layoffs. The city recently launched a similar program, with 171 employees taking advantage of it.

The county is also considering restructuring the Council on Culture and Arts under the Tourism Division, a move officials say could save more than $200,000.

"Aligning the arts and cultural program and marketing into tourism, the tourism development dollars would significantly increase the impact of arts and culture in our community," Kerri Post, with Visit Tallahassee.

However, the Council on Culture and Arts — known as COCA — says the changes could lead to layoffs and prevent the organization from funding groups that have relied on it for more than 40 years. In a recent survey of 353 voters, 78.5% said they opposed the transfer.

"Well, it certainly tells us that independent reviews and an independent entity that works really closely with the county as a partner is really important," Kathleen Spehar, COCA Executive Director.

The budget workshop is set for 10 a.m. in the County Commission Chambers. A second budget workshop is scheduled for July 14 at 10 a.m., when the county says a more detailed plan will be presented.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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