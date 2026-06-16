Storm Alert Tuesday: A Marginal Risk For Severe Weather Issued

WHAT: A Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather has been issued for today. Storms firing off along a front to our north could gain significant strength.

WHEN: Showers and storms can start as early as 11:00 A.M., but the bigger severe threat will be from 3:00- 8:00 p.m. with lingering rain from 8:00 p.m.- 12:00 a.m.

THREATS: Strong gusts of at least 58 mph and frequent lightning will be the main threats. The chance for large hail and tornadoes is low, but cannot be ruled out completely.

Abc 27

Another threat is flash flooding. There is a Slight Risk (15%-39%) of excessive rainfall. This would be a localized threat more focused around low-lying areas or areas with poor drainage.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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