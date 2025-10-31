Midday Update: Volunteers prepare for food distribution, Wakulla High School Band in need of uniforms, & more

October 31st: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Volunteers prepare for mega food distribution Saturday set to feed 1,500 families, as SNAP deadline looms. SNAP benefits are still expected to run out on November 1st, leaving over 36,000 residents of Leon County struggling.

Volunteers prepare for mega food distribution Saturday set to feed 1500 families, as SNAP deadline looms

2) Thomas County prepares emergency response as SNAP benefits pause. More than 8,900 Thomas County residents, nearly a quarter of the population, rely on SNAP benefits that are set to pause after November 1st.

Thomas County prepares emergency response as SNAP benefits pause

3) The Wakulla High School War Eagle band needs new uniforms to support the growth of the program. Due to the number of students in the band, there are not enough uniforms for each member. They are trying to get new ones to prevent this issue for future seasons.

The Wakulla High School War Eagle band needs new uniforms to support the growth of the program

4) Calls grow for U.S. to offer temporary protected status after Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica. Hurricane Melissa’s catastrophic strike on Jamaica has sparked renewed debate over whether the U.S. should extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to affected Caribbean nationals already here, particularly in Florida, home to one of the nation’s largest Jamaican communities.

Calls grow for U.S. to offer temporary protected status after Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica

5) Weekend Forecast: It will be a chilly Halloween as temperatures will drop into 50s. The cooler temps will continue as we'll only top out in the upper 60s, low 70s, with lows in the 40s. There's a slight chance of rain on Sunday. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Chills This Halloween (10-31-2025)

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.