First To Know Weather - Scary Drought Update For Halloween (10-31-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — The drought monitor was updated yesterday at 8 a.m. Despite heavier rains on Monday, we are seeing no change in the extreme drought. Sadly, it has extended farther south and will likely continue to do so through the remainder of the dry season.

The system that lingered yesterday, keeping us cloudy all day, has finally moved on. Clear skies and sunshine will be the story for this chilly Halloween. Highs will only reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures can plummet into the 50s during trick-or-treat hours. The winds from yesterday left with the system that produced them, so our decorations and candy will not be blowing away today. We will stay cool and clear through the weekend.

There is a very small chance of showers Sunday afternoon and early Monday. Some models are suggesting a drier system, but we will keep an eye on it and let you know if anything changes.

