Midday Update: Unexpected SSA closure in Tallahassee, Wakulla Co. commissioners ban data centers, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tuesday, September 22nd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Tallahassee Social Security Office closes without warning, leaving residents frustrated and without answers. Those without appointments said they had been previously directed to visit the office in person to schedule appointments and drop off paperwork. The office reopened Tuesday.

Tallahassee Social Security Office closes without warning, leaving residents frustrated and without answers

2) Wakulla County moves to ban data centers with new ordinance. The Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved the change Tuesday night.

Wakulla County moves to ban data centers with new ordinance

3) Jolly rules out debates with Donalds, setting off new clash in Florida governor’s race. David Jolly’s refusal to debate Byron Donalds has sparked accusations of dodging scrutiny and could leave Florida without a televised governor’s debate for the first time in more than 50 years.

Jolly rules out debates with Donalds, setting off new clash

4) ON THE ROAD: Thomasville's 110-year-old plaza. One neighbor says after nearly 60 years, it's the friendships and familiar faces at The Plaza that make Thomasville feel like home.

ON THE ROAD: Why longtime neighbors say Thomasville and its 110-year-old Plaza are something special

5) Tuesday Forecast: Highs this afternoon will remain in the low 90s. It is possible for an occasional shower and some thunder to pop up, but things will start to get drier. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Changes come soon

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