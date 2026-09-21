Tallahassee Social Security Office temporarily closes due to "business issue", residents left asking questions

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Dozens of residents showed up at the Social Security Office in Tallahassee on Monday, only to find it temporarily closed.

ABC 27's Brieanna Smith headed to the location off Old St. Augustine after we received a call from a viewer about the closure. Once there, the sign on the door read: "This office is temporarily closed for in-person service."

The residents we spoke to on scene said they had appointments and that no one was notified of the closure. Security for the business center told our reporter they were closed due to a "building issue." Security told them the next closest office is in Marianna, which is over an hour away.

This is a developing story.

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