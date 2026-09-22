First to Know Weather - Changes Come As Fall Starts

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the low 70s this morning, just like yesterday. Much like yesterday we have some patchy fog, especially around the I-75 area. That will lift as we head past 9 A.M. with mostly sunny skies to welcome us into the day. Highs this afternoon will remain in the low 90s.

It is possible for an occasional shower and some thunder to pop up this afternoon. However, with low pressure moving over the Atlantic and away from us, things will start to get drier. In fact by the end of the week it will actually feel like Fall, despite today being the first official day of Fall.

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