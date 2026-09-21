HAPPENING TONIGHT: Wakulla County moves to ban data centers with new ordinance proposal

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Wakulla County is moving to enact an ordinance that would ban data centers throughout the county on Monday night.

Commissioners unanimously voted in June to have staff draft the ordinance. The new ordinance amends definitions in Section 2-4 of the Land Development Code and creates Section 6-40 to prohibit data centers.

The Planning Commission unanimously approved the proposed ordinance to bring before the board for the final vote.

Under the county's current Land Development Code, data centers are not a listed permitted or conditional use in any zoning district, meaning they are not currently permitted anywhere in the county. The new ordinance reaffirms that by stating it directly.

"Data Centers are not allowed as a permitted or conditional use in any County zoning district. For the avoidance of doubt, Data Centers are prohibited within all unincorporated areas of the County."

Commissioner Valerie Russell brought the issue before the board at the June 15 meeting. Neighborhood Reporter Serena Davanzo spoke with Russell at the time, and she said the move would protect the county.

"We needed to stop it before it gets here, or if there's any type of question, and we just want people to realize that data centers aren't here. They don't need to be for our little county. We have too many precious things. that it can affect as," Russell said.

If the county enacts the ordinance, it could face legal challenges due to Senate Bill 180.

The meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. at the County Commission Chambers off Arran Road. The public is welcome to attend.

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