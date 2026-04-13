Midday Update: Trump threatens Iranian ships, Elder Care Services' food pantry faces severe shortage, and more

Monday, April 13th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Trump warns Iranian ships will be ‘eliminated’ if they approach US blockade. President Trump on Monday warned Iran against interfering with the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz. Both oil and gas prices have seen increases as uncertainty abounds for the current ceasefire in Iran and what may happen next in the Middle East.

Oil prices surge after Trump orders blockade of Strait of Hormuz

2) Tallahassee senior food pantry faces severe shortage as demand jumps. Elder Care Services in Leon County has seen a 56% increase in food requests this year, forcing seniors to choose between groceries and other critical expenses.

Tallahassee senior food pantry faces severe shortage as demand jumps

3) Gadsden County community gathers to remember legacy of Keith Dowdell. On Saturday, a crowd filled West Gadsden Middle School in Quiny to remember Keith Dowdell for his public service, education work, and the lives he touched.

Gadsden County community gathers to remember legacy of Keith Dowdell

4) Monday Forecast: We have another week of dry, hot weather. We'll get into the low to mid 80s ad we could reach the 90s by the end of the week. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Near Record Temps On The Way

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