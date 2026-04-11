GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — A crowd filled West Gadsden Middle School in Quincy, Florida, Saturday to remember Keith Dowdell for his public service, education work, and the lives he touched.

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Gadsden County community gathers to remember legacy of Keith Dowdell

Keith Dowdell spent years working in public service and education with Gadsden County Schools. From the classroom to city hall, friends say he remained committed to people.

"He was a leader an advocate all over, Gadsden county loved him just as much as we did," Trakeshia Dowdell, niece, said.

While he held official titles, those closest to him say his impact went far beyond his public roles. His family says his generosity came naturally, rooted in the values he was raised with and carried throughout his life. At home, he was known for showing up.

"Everybody knew what kind of person he was as a leader but he was such a kind person. Most people didn’t know didn't realize some of the things he did behind the scenes for people," Garrett Dowdell, brother, said.

Fredia Houston, a member of the James A. Shanks High School Class of 198, along with Dowdell, says one way he connected with people was through humor.

"He was very comical, he was the type that would tell a joke and he wouldn’t laugh at it, he wouldn't even think it was funny, but you’d be cracking up," Houston said.

Loved ones say the best way to honor him is to carry his spirit forward, a spirit of love, service, and comuntiy.

A message they hope will continue to define the community he served.

"Come together, and just love on each other instead of fussing and fighting," Garrett Dowdell, said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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