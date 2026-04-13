First To Know Weather - Near Record Temps On The Way

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Temperatures to start this morning are in the mid to upper 50s with a few 60s in spots. Skies will have a mix of sun and clouds, with more sun for some and more clouds for others.

We will get a little warmer by the late afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Despite the flow of air from the gulf, the humidity and moisture will still be low. This will make things more comfortable, but will deepen the dryness and the drought. There is essentially no chance of rain this entire week.

The heat will reach its peak by Friday through the weekend. Temperatures can hit 90° which will be near, or even matching, the record temperatures set in 2006.

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