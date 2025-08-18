Midday Update: TPD investigating deadly shooting, Boil Water Advisory in Tallahassee, & more

Monday, August 18th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) TPD: One juvenile dead, 3 others detained, following shooting late Saturday night. The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating the death of a juvenile male following a shooting at the Leon Arms Apartments off Holton Street. Three juveniles have been detained for questioning.

2) Following damage to the water system Saturday, the City of Tallahassee has issued a precautionary boil water notice (PBWN) for customers South of Cemetary Road. This includes but is not limited to customers in the areas of Woodville, Woodville Acres, River Plantation, Wakulla Station, and City of St. Marks. Residents are encouraged to boil all tap water before consuming or using it. Leon County is doing a water distribution to help residents out.

3) AT&T, Boys & Girls Club bridge digital divide for Valdosta students. AT&T aims to connect 25 million people to high-speed internet by 2030 and is donating 30,000 devices nationwide.

BGC FEDERAL FUNDS INIITATIVE

4) Monday Forecast: Temperatures will reach the low 90s. Scattered storms are possible along I-75 south to the Big Bend, causing heavy downpours and gusty winds. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

First to Know Forecast: Hot start to the week with lower rain chances (08/18/2025)

