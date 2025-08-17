Some heavier rain sets up near I-75 again Sunday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of showers and storms develop across the Big Bend and South Georgia on Sunday evening.

While not everyone will get storm activity, some storms could produce heavy rain at times.

Some neighborhoods- especially those closer to the I-75 corridor- could have some downpours at times!

Flooding is not expected to be widespread, but localized areas of pooling of water is possible on roadways and in low-lying areas.

Next week, temperatures return close to the mid-90s with rain chances falling.

Hurricane Erin will move away from our area in the Atlantic, but a northeasterly wind could actually help usher in drier air at times.

Highs are not expected to soar, but we could have some hotter days at hand for the school week.

