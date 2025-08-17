Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
BREAKING OVERNIGHT: TPD: One juvenile dead, 3 others detained, following shooting late Saturday night

TPD says it happened at the Leon Arms Apartments off Holton Street
TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating the death of a juvenile male following a shooting on Saturday.

TPD says it happened at 11:30 p.m. at the Leon Arms Apartments off Holton Street. Police say this appears to be an isolated incident, and three juveniles have been detained for questioning.

The report says this is an open and active investigation, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

If you have any information about this incident but didn't speak with an officer on the scene, please call 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

