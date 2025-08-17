Boil Water Advisory issued in Tallahassee following damage to the water system on Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Following damage to the water system Saturday, the City of Tallahassee has issued a precautionary boil water notice (PBWN) for customers South of Cemetary Road.

This includes but is not limited to:



Woodville

Woodville Acres

River Plantation

Wakulla Station

City of St. Marks

Customers are encouraged to boil all tap water before consuming or using it.

The city says water service was interrupted due to damage to the water main, but service has since been restored.

The notice says samples will be collected as required by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Florida Department of Health. They say the PBWN may be lifted after two consecutive days of clean samples.

