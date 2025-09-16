Midday Update: TPD increasing patrols in parks, Two students shot within a week in Madison County, & more

September 16th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) TALLAHASSEE POLICE: More patrols at all parks following double stabbing at Cascades Park. Police are also reminding neighbors of park opening hours, which are mostly sunrise to sunset.

TALLAHASSEE POLICE: More patrols at all parks following double stabbing at Cascades Park last week

2) Madison County mourns after two students shot in one week. A 17-year-old Madison County High student was shot and killed near Old County Camp Road Saturday night, while another student, a 10th grader and football player, was shot earlier in the week but survived.

Madison County mourns after two student shoot in one week

3) Wakulla Giving Hands needs the public's help to continue serving the community. The organization serves 4-10 thousand residents in the area, and it takes $3900 a month to run at full operation.

Wakulla Giving Hands needs the public's help to continue serving the community

4) Florida AG says open carry ban no longer enforceable after court ruling. In a letter sent Monday, Attorney General James Uthmeier said the McDaniels v. State decision by the First District Court of Appeal means “no Florida court will any longer be empowered to convict a defendant” under the ban, and that his office will no longer defend such prosecutions.

At Florida State University, where two were killed in a campus shooting last April, student leaders expressed alarm.

Florida AG says open carry ban no longer enforceable after court ruling

5) Tuesday Forecast: Temperatures will rise again to the upper 80s, low 90s with plenty of sunshine. The increase in moisture will also lead to higher dew points. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather 9-16-25

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.