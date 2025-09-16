First To Know Weather - A Few Dry Days Left

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Plenty of sunshine these next few days. Temperatures are around average too in the upper 80s and lower 90s, not to mention how comfortable they are in the morning in the low 60s to mid 50s.

This will begin to change, as moisture returns to our area through the rest of this week. While sun should still dominate for the most part, skies will get more cluttered as clouds return.

The increase in moisture will also lead to higher dew points (how humid and comfortable it is to be outside). Moist air holds heat better than dry air, and will increase the highs going into the weekend. We could also see a few showers pop up heading into the next work week.

