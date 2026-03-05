Midday Update: TMH sale vote next week, Valdosta spring tourism begins, Bainbridge sales top $1.7M, and more

Thursday, March 5th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Thursday forecast.

1) LOOKING AHEAD: City of Tallahassee set to vote on finalizing sale of TMH to FSU next Wednesday. City Commissioners are set to take a vote on the sale of Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare to Florida State University on March 11th, at the third and final public hearing, a decision that has divided the community over concerns about healthcare access, finances, and the pace of the process.

LOOKING AHEAD: City of Tallahassee set to vote on finalizing sale of TMH to FSU next Wednesday

2) Valdosta's spring tourism season kicks off with festivals, theme park reopening, and big economic impact. Valdosta's spring tourism season is underway, with a packed schedule of events expected to draw large crowds and boost the local economy in the coming weeks.

Valdosta's spring tourism season kicks off with festivals, theme park reopening, and big economic impact

3) Downtown Bainbridge sees $1.7 million in property sales as local businesses rally behind growth. Downtown Bainbridge is booming, with local business owners saying years of mutual support and community investment are driving the growth.

Downtown Bainbridge sees $1.7 million in property sales as local businesses rally behind growth

4) Florida Senate backs plan to help lower-income condo owners with insurance costs. With condo costs still a major issue across Florida, state lawmakers are advancing a proposal to help lower-income owners strengthen their buildings and potentially lower insurance bills.

Florida Senate backs plan to help lower-income condo owners with insurance costs

5) Wednesday Forecast: When you step outside today, expect sunshine with highs in the low 80s, rising humidity making it feel muggy, and a few showers possible from the afternoon into tonight. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Spotty Showers Today (3-5-2026)

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.