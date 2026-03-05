Downtown Bainbridge sees $1.7 million in property sales as local businesses rally behind growth

DECATUR COUNTY, GA — Downtown Bainbridge is booming, with local business owners saying years of mutual support and community investment are driving the growth.

Six properties in Downtown Bainbridge sold for $1.7 million in 2025, according to the city, as the area continues a growth streak that local leaders say has been building for the past five to six years.

City leaders say some of the properties sold include Sucheros, Smooth Brewing, Crafted Kitchen and Bath, and Karan's Korner.

For everyday residents, Downtown Bainbridge is more than a place to shop — it's a place to build a life. Communities like Bainbridge thrive on local business support, investment, and tourism, and business owners say that the spirit of mutual success is at the heart of the area's momentum.

ABC 27's Vanessa Lawrence spoke with Renee Fisher, Co-owner of Moxie Boutique, who welcomes new businesses to the area and says local owners support one another.

"We all have great respect for each other. We want us to all be successful, because that makes us all successful together. And that's the goal," Fisher said.

According to the city, Downtown Bainbridge has grown significantly over the past five to six years.

