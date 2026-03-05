First To Know Weather - Showers Can Pop Up (3-5-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Today will start off like many of the last few. The humidity is a little higher, but we will still be in the low 60s and upper 50s. Fog wont be as widespread today, but there are still some patchy areas that could cause problems on the roadways. That will likely lift by around 9 A.M. with another mix of sun and clouds through the day.

By the afternoon the humidity will be approaching muggy levels. Highs will be in the low 80s once more, but they are getting closer to the mid 80s. With this extra heat, and the increase in moisture, showers can fire off by the afternoon through the late night hours. As of now they appear to hug I-75, and are unlikely to cause major impacts.

This pattern will remain through the weekend, and into next week. We are keeping an eye on a potential cold front next Thursday and Friday, which could cool us down, and dry us up.

