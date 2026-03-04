Valdosta's spring tourism season kicks off with festivals, theme park reopening, and big economic impact

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — Valdosta's spring tourism season is underway, with a packed schedule of events expected to draw large crowds and boost the local economy in the coming weeks.

Tourism in Valdosta-Lowndes County generated $422.3 million in visitor spending in 2023, up nearly 9% from the year before. That activity supports more than 5,400 local jobs and brings in over $35 million in tax revenue, saving households hundreds of dollars each year.

With more than 4,000 hotel rooms and nearly 900,000 sold annually, tourism remains one of the county's top economic drivers, and spring is when that momentum builds fastest.

The season kicks off March 14th and 15th with the 26th Annual Azalea Festival at Drexel Park, featuring more than 250 vendors, six stages of entertainment, food, car shows, and lumberjack competitions.

That same weekend, Wild Adventures Theme Park reopens for its 30th season, bringing new rides, upgraded attractions, and anniversary celebrations.

On March 21st, the Spring Made in Lowndes Market fills Downtown Valdosta. In April, the Bluesberry Festival brings two days of music headlined by Atlanta Rhythm Section.

Visit Valdosta CEO Dave DiSalvo said the string of events reflects something larger than a busy calendar.

"This isn't just about big weekends. Tourism drives local jobs, supports small businesses, and brings new energy into our community. Spring is when we really see that impact come alive."

DiSalvo said the season represents a critical stretch for the local economy and the businesses that depend on visitor traffic.

