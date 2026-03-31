Midday Update: TMH dismisses lawsuit against patient who stayed after discharge, Gas prices near $4, & more

Tuesday, March 31st: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Tuesday forecast.

1) TMH dismisses lawsuit against patient who stayed after discharge. Per court records, the case was dismissed on March 16th by Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, who filed a "Notice of Voluntary Dismissal with Prejudice", meaning that the closure of the lawsuit is final and TMH could not refile the same claim.

TMH dismisses lawsuit against patient who stayed after discharge

2) Leon County breaks February tourism records with major events generating thousands in tax collections. With a 24% increase in tourism in February, local businesses are seeing the impacts as tourists turn to them for the true Tallahassee experience.

Leon County breaks February tourism records with major events generating thousands in tax collections

3) Wakulla High School War Eagle marching band successfully raises funds to purchase 200 new uniforms. In October, the band announced it was fundraising thousands of dollars for new uniforms. Due to the band's growth over the past few seasons, there were not enough uniforms for all members.

Wakulla High School War Eagle marching band successfully raises funds to purchase 200 new uniforms

4) Gas prices near $4 a gallon as the ongoing war in Iran limits oil movement in the Strait of Hormuz. According to AAA, the national average for a price of unleaded gasoline ticked up to $3.99 on Monday. That is an increase from $2.98 per gallon one month ago.

US gas prices top $4 a gallon for the first time since 2022 amid Iran conflict

5) DeSantis’ Florida redistricting push faces GOP unease after Democratic upsets. The push came straight from the governor earlier this year, when he announced a special legislative session on congressional redistricting. DeSantis argued that population shifts and pending legal questions over the nation’s Voting Rights Act made action necessary.

DeSantis’ Florida redistricting push faces GOP unease after Democratic upsets

6) Tuesday Forecast: We'll get into the low 80s with chances of rain starting around 2:00 p.m. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Staying Warm With Showers (3-31-2026)

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